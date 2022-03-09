Markets are being changed by these after-hours movers

As the name implies, after market movers are stocks traded after normal business hours. The volume of after-hours traders drops earlier rather than later, even though after-hours trading goes until 8 p.m.

Immediately after the close on the main markets, after-hours markets open at 4 pm in the United States. In this way, traders and investors are able to act on breaking news following market close.

An earnings announcement typically spikes the volume, but it subsides as the session progresses. As the session comes to a close, volume drops precipitously.

When compared to regular business hours, during the late session, the number of after-hour stock trades is tiny. In after hours moving, electronic communications networks (ECNs) are mainly used.

Can you reap any benefits from trading in after hour movers? In principle, yes, but first you should do some research.

Here are today’s best after hours movers.

U.S. Well Services Inc:

U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) shares were rising 21.71% in after-market at last check. USWS’s stock lost 0.00% to close Tuesday’s session at $1.75. The stock volume remained 68.76 million shares, which was higher than the average daily volume of 3.15 million shares within the past 50 days. USWS shares have fallen by -68.35% over the last 12 months, and they have moved up by 36.72% in the past week. Over the past three months, the stock has gained 15.89%, while over the past six months, it has shed -39.07%. Further, the company has a current market of $84.14 million and its outstanding shares stood at 29.80 million.

Houston American Energy Corp:

At last check in after-market trading, shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) were up 19.14%. HUSA’s stock closed last session at $6.95, decreasing -38.50% or -$4.35. Shares of the company fluctuated between $5.91 and $16.61 throughout the day. The number of shares exchanged was 62.75 million, greater than the company’s 50-day daily volume of 5.99 million and higher than its Year to date volume of 6.64 million. In the past 12 months, the company’s stock has retreated 221.76%, and in the last one week, the stock has moved up 372.79%. For the last six months, the stock has gained a total of 267.72%, and over the last three months, the stock has increased by 348.39%. The stock has returned 386.01% so far this year..

Bumble Inc:

Bumble Inc. (BMBL) shares have gained 19.57% in Tuesday’s after-market session. Bumble Inc.’s stock added 2.65% to finish last trading session at $16.66. The stock recorded a trading volume of 11.77 million shares, which is below the average daily trading volume published for the last 50 days of 2.14 million shares. The shares of Bumble Inc. have advanced -28.65% in the last five days; however, they have lost -39.77% over the last one month. The stock price has shed -49.89% over the last three months and has lost -73.68 percent so far this year. Further, the stock is being traded at a price to earnings ratio of 12.58. Additionally, it has a price to cash flow ratio of 42.57 and its price to sales ratio stands at 3.21.