Don’t Miss Out On The Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) Growth Story

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) shares increased about 28% to $64.6 on Monday, March 21. The market cap was $8.78 billion. The reason for this was the announcement that the Anaplan business will be purchased by the financial group Thoma Bravo.

The decrease in growth stock prices has made a lot of firms more appealing to individual investors and major players for acquisition. Anaplan is one such firm. Thoma Bravo pays $66 per share, a 30% premium over the previous session’s closing prior to the purchase announcement.

The acquisition is done totally in cash, resulting in a $10.7 billion transaction. The transaction is expected to finalize in the first half of 2022.

The acquisition of PLAN is a big event, not merely in terms of monetary value. The organization is a major participant in the market for digital transformation services. Anaplan delivers SaaS solutions to improve company performance, such as tools for anticipating the outcomes of various actions, building scenarios for alternative strategies, and preparing for force majeure and other situations.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) also includes capabilities to help firms with their day-to-day operations, such as business planning, demand forecasting, and sales management.

According to Scott Berg of Needham Investment Bank, the purchase price is quite beneficial for Thoma Bravo, considering that Anaplan has the potential to boost yearly income by more than 30%.

The number of mergers and acquisitions among growth stocks is expected to rise in the near future. Many firms with significant sales growth rates are currently cheaper than they were at the beginning and middle of last year.

Over the last year, the company’s share price has increased by 18.88 percent. The stock price increased by 50.27 percent in the past five trades and by 38.24 percent in the last 30 trades. However, the share price fell -0.15 percent in the last six months and increased by 43.78 percent in the preceding three months.