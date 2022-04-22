Marin Software Inc. (MRIN) is a company providing advertisers the opportunities to step up the game of efficiency and transparency in paid marketing platforms that run on the main global publishers. The Software market is one of the fastest-growing markets and its revenue is estimated to reach $608 billion in 2022 with an expected CAGR annual growth rate for 2022-2027 to reach 5.78% with a market volume of $806 billion by 2027. MRIN is positioned at the 50th spot in the overall 254 industries.

MRIN: Recent Development

In February 2022, MRIN updated on its capability to enhance TikTok advertising campaigns via its leading MarinOne portfolio. The merger with TikTok provides the advertisers with improved insights and enhanced performance of TikTok campaigns via automation and ML.

MRIN: Earnings

The earnings and revenue chart of MRIN with previous years show that the company’s revenue has declined over the years (2015-onwards) and its per-share earnings have gained momentum over the years. A deceleration of 18% was observed in its revenue in comparison to the fiscal year 2020, while -$1.01 EPS showed a 47% gain from the past year.

Comparison with Peers

When MRIN stock is compared with the competitors of the industry including GVP, SOFO, XNET, MFH, and others, it becomes evident that the growth of these companies has by far remained more stable than other industries. As the pandemic has a much less impact on the software industry, so it saw relatively stable stock prices over the yearly period.

Insider Transaction and Analyst Ratings

The total number of the outstanding shares is 15.5 million, of which the institutions hold up to 23% shares and 2.8% shares are owned by the insiders. The analyst firm Stifel downgraded its rating from buy to hold.

Risk Factors

The risk factors kept in mind while investing in MRIN are the volatility of its share prices in the past three months period, dilution of the stockholders by the company in the last year and not having a meaningful market capitalization ($36 million).

Bottom Line

The company posted much betterment in its earnings i.e., a gain of 19% over the past five-year span, and also the company has sufficient cash in hand to run its operations over the year, this strengthens the fact that it is a stable company and the investors should consider it for their investment despite its volatile nature.