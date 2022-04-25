Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) Stock Worth Buying or Not?

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ADMP) is a specialty biotherapeutics business engaged in the development and commercialization of product lines for allergy, opioid overdose, and inflammatory and respiratory diseases. The pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to develop by $1700 billion through 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 8%. It is ranked at 105th spot out of a total of 203 companies in the industry.

ADMP: Recent Developments

ADMP and USWM, LLC announced on March 31, the launch and availability of ZIMHI 5 mg/0.5 mL in the US. It is an FDA-approved high-dose naloxone injection for use in treating opioid overdose as an emergency therapy. As CDC reported that drug overdose is the leading death cause for Americans. Up to 85% of all opioid overdose-related deaths are caused by fentanyl and it resulted in approximately 100,000 deaths in the US.

ADMP: Earnings

A drop of 86% was recorded in the company’s revenues during 2021, and the actual revenue was $2.21 million. Its per-share earnings were increased from -$0.64 to -$0.32 over the fiscal year 2021 (approximately 50%). For the full fiscal year 2022, the forecasted revenue and EPS are 6.80 million and -$0.10 respectively.

Comparison with Peers

When making a comparison of ADMP stock with its peers, it becomes clear that SCYX, OCUP, LPCN, AQST, TERN, and COCP stock prices declined over the past year (2021). The decreased prices are likely associated with the plunging economic conditions during the pandemic.

Insider Transaction and Analyst Ratings

A total of 149.7 million outstanding shares are possessed by the company of which 0.94% shares are owned by the employees of the company, while 9.55% shares are being possessed by the institutional investors. Maxim Group upgraded ADMP’s rating from hold to buy with a target price of $1.50.

Risk Factors

Certain risks are involved with buying ADMP’s stock including lesser cash runway, no meaningful current revenue, and market capitalization, and is currently unprofitable. Although the company currently has no meaningful revenue, it is estimated to grow by 31% per year.

Bottom Line

The company’s improved earnings per share are a flicker of light along with its revenue growth prediction for investing in the company. Although the number of risks outweighs the benefits, the stock is one of the good penny stock investments.