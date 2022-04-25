GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) is a publicly-traded mineral exploration firm engaged in the purchase and development of gold assets as it possesses a diverse portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects. The company is ranked in the second spot out of a total of 46 companies in the gold exploration industry. The international gold mining market is expected to grow from $214 billion in 2021 to $249 billion by 2026, at a 3.1% CAGR for the period.

GLDG: Recent Developments

GLDG announced on April 12, the commencement of an exploration drilling program on the La Garrucha target, located approximately 1km to the east and immediately next to the already present mineral resources on its fully-owned La Mina project in Colombia. The company is planning up to 3,600 meters of drilling in 6 holes.

GLDG: Earnings

No revenue was reported by the company since its inception, while the per-share income was 0.42% lower than in fiscal 2021. The TTM income per share is $0.66, as it remained same for the FY21. As compared to the full year of 2020, the EPS of the company gained 966%. FY23 revenue outlook is $24.7 million, with -$0.05 EPS.

Comparison with Peers

When the company’s one-year price performance is compared with its competitors, almost all the companies (JAGGF, GORO, THM, and GSV) underperformed in the market, with GLDG’s performance best. CMCL is the one company that outclassed all other competitors in this regard.

Insider Transaction and Analyst Ratings

The total number of shares outstanding for GLDG is 152 million, of which 5.91% are possessed by GLDG’s employees, while 9.08% are possessed by some institutional investors. HC Wainwright & Co.’s analyst Heiko Ihle maintained the company’s rating to buy and raised the target price from $6.25 to $6.50.

Risk Factors

A few risks are associated when buying GLDG stock such as no revenue generation, highest levels of non-cash earnings, and considerable insider transactions over the last three months. The company also made certain improvements such as a revenue growth forecast per year of 59.2%, becoming profitable in 2022, and a 2.8x PE ratio, which is well below the Canadian market i.e., 12.5x.

Bottom Line

Since certain threats loom over GLDG stock, it will make a strong comeback with the inventor’s trust. So far, this stock is one of the best options for investment.