Pharmacyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) Stock is not a Good Option to Invest

Pharmacyte Biotech, Inc. (PMCB) is an eminent biotechnology firm focusing on the development of cellular therapeutics for cancer and diabetes based on its exclusive cellulose-based live-cell encapsulation technology. Biotechnology businesses have the potential to grow at a compound annual growth rate of above 9% between 2021 and 2027. The market ranking of PMCB is good as it is positioned at the 56th spot out of a total of 510 biotech businesses.

PMCB: Recent Developments

PMCB updated that the empty capsule material which comprised the pancreatic cancer studies candidate product is not the reason for systemic toxicity. The trial was performed on mice and involved the testing of an extract of empty cellulose sulfate capsules for possible acute systemic toxicity according to ISO compliance.

PMCB: Earnings

The company did not report any revenue for the trailing twelve months ended January 31, 2022, as the same year-ago period. Also, the earnings per share for TTM were observed to be -$1.35, which displayed a 45% gain as compared to the FY21. The company did not provide a financial outlook for fiscal 2022.

Comparison with Peers

When its comparison is made with the competitors, it becomes evident that almost all the companies stock prices remained stable in the past year since the biotech sector faced less turmoil during the period in comparison to other industries.

Insider Transaction and Analyst Ratings

A total of 20.7 million outstanding shares are owned by PMCB of which 22% shares are possessed by certain institutional investors, while 3.7% of shares are held by the employees of the company. HC Wainwright and Co. initiated the coverage and rated the company as neutral.

Risk Factors

The company is a risky option for the investors as it has substantially diluted its stockholders over the past year, with no revenue and little market capitalization. But the plus point is its earnings which grew by 10% over the past five years and its relatively stable stock price.

Bottom Line

An investment should be made before doing proper homework as the company’s stock should be on investors’ watchlist (due to its EPS gain stats) but no company can grow without delivering solid revenue, so the stakeholders should think twice before investing in PMCB stock.