Janus International Group, Inc. (JBI) is an international leader in the manufacture and supply of turn-key self-storage building solutions, such as roll-up and swing doors, hallway systems, re-locatable storage units, and door automation. JBI is ranked in the 34th spot out of a total of 39 building product companies. Also, the building product industry is a relatively new industry with a moderate CAGR of 5.2% through 2017-2025, according to Persistence Market Research analysis. It is estimated to reach $ 49 billion by 2025.

JBI: Recent Developments

JBI updated on launching Nokē Screen on April 18, which is the most advanced smart security products line in the Nokē Smart Entry product line. Nokē Screen brags exciting design features, including a customized full-graphic display screen, and an all-in-one design that merges the keypad and the controller into a single device.

JBI: Earnings

Annual revenue of $750 million was posted by the company for the fiscal year 2021, which shows a 36% gain from the previous year while the income per share was reported to be $0.40 for FY21 in comparison to fiscal 2020 when it was $0.86. The company also provided the financial outlook for 2022 and forecasted a 14% gain in revenue as compared to FY21.

Comparison with Peers

When a comparison is made between JBI stock price percentage change over the previous year, it becomes evident that almost all the competitors of the company (BLDR, REZI, CARR, TT, CNR, and AZEK) showed positive percentage change, while ROCK and the company itself showed a negative trend in their stock price gain YoY.

Insider Transaction and Analyst Rating

JBI’s total outstanding shares are 146 million, of which the company’s employees own approximately 7.96% of the shares, while the major percentage (80%) of the shares are held by different institutional investors. One of the reputed analyst firms, Morgan Stanley maintained the company’s rating to equal-weight, lowering its target price from $13.0 to $12.0.

Risk Factors

Several risks are associated while buying JBI shares, including not well-coverage of the debt by operating cash flow, impact on the financial results by large one-off items, and lowering of profit margins as compared to the prior year.

Bottom Line

The company is trading at 44% below the estimates of its fair value and its revenue and earnings are expected to grow by 36% and 38% per year, so this stock is a better option to buy in terms of these factors, but the dwindling stock price poses a risk to the investors.

