Yellow Corp. (YELL) runs one of the biggest, comprehensive logistics and LTL North American networks, and is the provider of local and global shipping solutions. Its flexible supply chain solutions ensure the safe and timely delivery of goods. It is ranked at the 15th spot in the trucking industry. The total number of businesses in this specific industry is 27. The international trucking market is estimated to reach 1110460 million by 2027, at a 3% CAGR during the 2021-2027 period.

YELL: Recent Developments

YELL stated on April 22, that it continued to make noteworthy strides in the efforts to decrease its carbon footprint. Since Q4 2020, YELL has substituted approximately one-third of its older, trucking fleet, which served as the backbone of its freight delivery operations. The latest units are up to 30% more fuel-efficient and will help to reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

YELL: Earnings

YELL reported its annual 2021 revenue to be $5.1 billion with a 13% gain from 2020. The earnings per share of the company observed a 67% decline and were reported to be -$2.15. Over the last ten years, the company’s EPS recorded a phenomenal gain, while its revenues remained stable. The company’s revenue and EPS estimations for the full fiscal year 2022 are $5.57 billion and $0.55.

Comparison with Peers

The shares price of YELL, WERN, GLG, HTLD, HYRE, and DSKE remained almost stable over the last year. BRDS stock showed a decline of 0.84, while PATI recorded a gain of 0.76 over the year. As the impact of the pandemic is reducing, the stock prices of this industry will become more and more stable with time.

Insider Transactions and Analyst Ratings

YELL possesses 1.49 million outstanding shares, out of which 2.6% shares are owned by the employees of the company, while a major number of shares i.e., 49.5% shares are owned by the institutional investors. Vertical Research initiated the coverage and gave a ‘Buy’ rating by announcing the target price to be $15.0.

Risk Factors

The company has a negative shareholders equity along with less than a one-year cash runway. These factors pose a serious risk to the company’s potential investors.

Bottom Line

The earnings of YELL are expected to grow by 121% over the next three years span. This is a positive indicator for the investors as they intend to invest in the company’s stock.