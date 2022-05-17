One Of The Good Ones: Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT), a producer of revolutionary materials, has secured the first US patent for its latest breakthrough technology for blood glucose monitoring.

Meta Materials’ UK subsidiary, Medical Wireless Sensing (MediWise), has secured a patent for their glucoWISE non-invasive glucose monitoring device. Without exaggeration, this is a breakthrough that allows you to detect the level of glucose in your blood without having to penetrate your skin.

Squeezing the glucoWISE gadget with your fingertips takes a measurement in 10 seconds and sends the data to a smartphone or other mobile device.

With the aid of a metamaterial from Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT), something previously thought impossible has been accomplished. This is a tiny nanocomposite with a complicated structure. The glucoWISE gadget emits high-frequency radio waves (40 GHz), which are directed into the skin by the nanocomposite, preventing wave reflections and incorrect readings.

It was impossible to create such a device without a metamaterial (an artificial substance having properties not present in nature). The metamaterial from Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) was crucial in ensuring non-invasiveness. He made it possible to estimate the level of glucose with medically important precision using a small bit of capillary blood at the skin’s surface.

The glucoWISE device clearly has a large commercial potential. In the United States alone, 30 million individuals have diabetes, but many more need to get their blood sugar tested on a regular basis. Patients with diabetes, on the other hand, would prefer to take up to 10 measures every day if they didn’t have to pierce their skin.

As a result, glucoWISE stands to benefit from a strong start in sales. Most significantly, if Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is successful, it will demonstrate its inventive potential. Because Metamaterials has a wide range of applications, investors have responded favorably to the company’s message.

A closer examination of the stock price reveals that it is currently trading at +53.40 percent above its three-month low. The stock is now trading -92.74 percent below its 52-week high and 53.40 percent above its 52-week low.