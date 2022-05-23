Expanding its Growth Runway Ahead: Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) issued its first-quarter 2022 report last week. The revenue structure of Rocket Lab provides some insight into the company’s long-term prospects.

RKLB is more known to the general public as a launch company. It has previously launched satellites using its own lightweight Electron launcher and is developing a unique Neutron rocket that outperforms even SpaceX designs in several ways.

However, according to Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)’s first-quarter report, launches do not account for the majority of its income. The firm ended the quarter with sales of $40.7 million (a 124 percent increase year over year) and a net loss of $26.7 million. 34 million. This section of Rocket Lab contains a component dedicated to space system design and satellite manufacture, which Ffin.ru previously discussed.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) also has a Photon payload platform in the systems section. This is a common platform for constructing remote sensing satellites, communication satellites, weather observation satellites, and lunar and interplanetary missions.

While commercial space exploration is only getting started, there is a raising need for spacecraft. A broad range of vehicles will be required in the future, especially for long-range commercial missions, such as the exploration of minerals on asteroids.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB)’s goal at this point is to provide a full package of services that includes spacecraft design and construction, as well as a rocket capable of delivering them to any place in the inner solar system. As a result, RKLB is one of the long-term investment paths in commercial space exploration.

The shares of Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB) fell -0.42 percent to $4.73 in the most recent trading session. The stock of Rocket Lab USA Inc. has gained -19.28% in the previous five days but has lost -39.90 percent over the last month. Over the previous three months, the stock has lost -47.09%, and so far this year, it has lost -52.70 percent.