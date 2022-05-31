BlackBerry Limited (BB) launches a new service for Google’s Chrome operating system

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) intends to capitalize on the rising popularity of Google’s Chrome operating system. The company is introducing a new solution in the hopes of generating more income from corporate clients.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) will offer global access to a new UEM solution for unified management of IT infrastructure endpoints that use the Google Chrome operating system and browser beginning in July 2022. The solution is aimed at technical experts who will use it to handle various tools in the Chrome ecosystem, such as remotely deleting necessary data, changing passwords, installing updates, and monitoring the data protection reliability, among other things.

BlackBerry’s long-term growth might be aided by the new set of capabilities. Many businesses utilize Chrome solutions, and workers work remotely using Chromebook laptops, smartphones, and tablets running Chrome OS. This, among other things, causes issues with endpoint protection – the difficult-to-control periphery of corporate networks, which includes employees’ personal mobile devices.

As a result, BlackBerry Limited (BB) has a broad targeted market with the potential for long-term subscription revenues. Advanced management over Chrome devices is expected to assist corporate clients, according to the firm. BlackBerry’s products are marketed as cybersecurity tools, with a focus on promising unification trends and endpoints, which are the most susceptible part of IT systems.

BlackBerry Limited (BB) solutions protect approximately 500 million endpoints, including 195 million automobiles, worldwide. The competition in this sector is strong, thus BlackBerry’s efforts in the Chrome ecosystem will be a key indicator for long-term investors.

In the last month, the stock has gained 11.73%, lost -4.37 percent in the last three months, and lost -34.10% in the last six months. The price volatility of BB was predicted to be 6.09 percent in the previous week and 6.67% in the previous month. The company’s current market capitalization is $3.49 billion, with 575.80 million shares outstanding.