Oatly Group AB (OTLY): Better Than You Think

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ: OTLY), a developer of plant-based milk replacers, saw its stock rise 10.75 percent this week to $4.2. The cause for the rise was the industry’s good dynamics and Oatly’s high sales.

Oatly, a Swedish firm, makes a plant-based milk substitute. The utilization of oats as the primary raw material is a distinguishing feature of OTLY goods. The company’s founders came up with this concept in 1995. Oatly Group AB (OTLY) is betting that oat-based “milk” will become popular since many people equate oatmeal with healthful foods.

Oatly Group AB (OTLY) reported a loss of $0.15 to $0.07 in its first-quarter report. However, sales climbed by $166.2 million, and the business anticipates revenue to expand by 37 to 43 percent to $880 to $920 million for the current year. Despite a dip in the first quarter and increased prices, Oatly is still on track to reach billion-dollar revenues.

The rise in the price of Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), another maker of plant-based goods, was another driver of Oatly’s share price gain.

Oatly is one of the companies that might benefit from the worldwide healthy eating trend. Simultaneously, OTLY put its eyes on a lucrative sector. Agriculture’s most costly and environmentally damaging component is animal husbandry.

Furthermore, full-fat milk has lost its nutritional value in many nations and is now solely used as a base for a variety of recipes. This is the market OTLY is aiming for, with a product that has the same texture and flavor as a regular oat, but with fewer calories and emissions in the manufacturing process.

Unlike Beyond Meat, which needs to make substantial efforts to boost sales of plant-based “meat,” Oatly Group AB (OTLY) has no serious competition in this niche market.

A closer examination of the stock price reveals that it is now trading at +49.82 percent above its three-month low. In a broader sense, the stock is currently trading at -85.79 percent below its 52-week high and 49.82% above its 52-week low.