Identifying Value and Future Vision in GOGO Stock

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) shares are up 48 percent year to date to $20.04. Despite the prospect of formidable competition, Gogo is planning solutions to help it develop its company.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

Gogo specializes in wireless access, namely connecting airplanes to the Internet. For a long time, Gogo’s primary priority was the “internalization” of big airliners. In addition, the firm had aspirations for additional sectors at first, but the danger of the SpaceX Starlink low-orbit network now hovers over the Gogo business in every way.

Thousands more Starlink satellites will be able to deliver fast Internet anywhere in the world in the future years, and Gogo appears to have no chance of maintaining its current locations.

Gogo, on the other hand, has no intentions to leave. The firm established a cooperation with the OneWeb satellite network towards the end of May 2022. This is likewise a low-orbit network; however, its satellites are higher in orbit than Starlink’s.

The distance between satellites affects connection speed, although in this case, fewer satellites are required for worldwide coverage. Gogo proposes to link corporate jets through OneWeb, as well as tiny civil aviation planes on which powerful communication equipment cannot already be installed.

Gogo will be allowed to market the new service after OneWeb launches in 2024. However, Starlink is already testing its terminals in transportation, and Elon Musk claimed in May 2022 that satellite Internet is operating well on his Gulfstream G650ER business aircraft, despite some connection stability issues.

Furthermore, OneWeb has a limited number of launch vehicles for its satellites. Previously, they were launched using Soyuz rockets, but now they must rely on a rival, SpaceX.

Gogo appears to be difficult to compete with in this case. However, because unmet demand has been developed in the address market for many decades, this is unlikely to be an issue in the approaching years.

Connecting aircraft, automobiles, yachts, and other vehicles to the Internet is a question of both entertainment and security. Real-time weather forecasts, for example, have become important for navigation and aviation as a result of climate change.

Furthermore, Gogo provides transportation connections via 5G mobile networks, therefore some investors remain enthusiastic about the company’s prospects.

GOGO had a year-to-date performance of 48.12%. The stock’s price has increased by 0.05 percent in the last week and 6.14% in the last month, according to the 7-day charts.