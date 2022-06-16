Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) stock is on Today Watch List

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a 3D printing technology developer, released the first 3D printed fashion and accessory collection. This is a vast and appealing market, and the company wishes to be the first to produce commercially viable technology.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '22.

Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2022! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!

Get the FREE Report with all the details here. . Sponsored

SSY2 2Y22 Reflection is a new collection from SSYS. It was made with the J850TM TechStyle 3D printer in partnership with Dyloan, an Italian business that specialises in the development of various fabrics-related technologies.

The collection was also created in collaboration with well-known fashion designers and brands. The collection is a showcase of 3D printing’s potential in mass-market garment manufacture. That is, we are not discussing fully printed shoes or a fashion show garment, for example.

The aesthetics of traditional garments manufactured using traditional technology have been improved utilising Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) printers. In addition, the design was created using machine algorithms.

SSYS hopes to provide garment makers with a fast-paced new technique to boost the appeal of textile items and position them as creative in this way.

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Creative Director Naomi Kaempfer presented the SSY2 2Y22 Reflection collection in Milan, emphasising the importance of 3D printing in making apparel adaptable, in addition to the benefits of design and production technology.

The inclusion of wear-resistant, waterproof materials, local insulation, or ventilation, in particular, allows for the creation of clothing that is well suited to today’s changing weather.

Looking at the price potential of the SSYS stock, the business has to grow by -36.69 percent before it can drop below its median price objective of $25.00. To evaluate the stock’s direction, its 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.05.

With liquidity being so important in the stock market, SSYS has around 65.72M shares outstanding, with 63.02 million of its float regularly trading. SSYS just saw a 5-day loss of -5.92 percent with a 1.21 average true range (ATR). The stock presently has a beta of 1.35 and an RSI of 46.41.