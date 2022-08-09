Future Prospects Brighter For Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)

Despite the greater competition, Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) delayed the launch of tourist suborbital flights again last week. What options remain for the inventor of suborbital tourism?

According to a recent source, commercial flights for Virgin Galactic’s SpaceShipTwo suborbital aircraft would not commence until the second quarter of 2023. This is the second time the airline has reported that flights have been brought ahead by a quarter. Virgin Galactic is now referring to delays in fixing the WhiteKnightTwo carrier aircraft rather than supply and staffing issues.

A worrying clue is that the final pylon for holding the suborbital shuttle in the carrier aircraft did not match the plans. This might be proof of Virgin Galactic’s overall transportation system’s overcomplexity.

It should be emphasized that under the VSS Unity index, Virgin Galactic currently has just one carrier and a SpaceShipTwo shuttle ready for flight. At the same time, the firm has already sold 800 pre-order tickets out of 1,000 flights in the first stage. Clearly, one six-seat aircraft is insufficient to promptly fulfill that many requests. It will take over a hundred flights to complete the majority of the first stage.

At the same time, Blue Origin, the primary contender, performed its sixth suborbital flight in a year last week. After a brief 10-minute journey, Blue Origin’s six-seat capsule safely landed.

The Blue Origin rocket system’s characteristics give a better user experience because no lengthy ascent on the carrier aircraft is necessary. Furthermore, because the Virgin Galactic shuttle lands by gliding without engine power, very trained pilots are required. The Blue Origin capsule just falls to the ground.

Blue Origin has previously stated its desire to construct more rockets to accommodate the demand for suborbital tourism. The firm effectively draws customers from all around the world; for example, the most recent flight featured passengers from Egypt and Portugal. As a result, the firm steals customers from Virgin Galactic, because not everyone who wants to experience “space” expects to travel on various gadgets on a frequent basis.

According to a recent study, problems with Virgin Galactic’s flight preparations might result in commercial flights beginning no early than 2024.

There is still uncertainty with research flights, like those for NASA. According to Virgin Galactic, such tickets will be more expensive than typical commercial trips. This segment received just 100 spots out of a thousand in the first stage. As a result, investments in Virgin Galactic in the future year are riskier.