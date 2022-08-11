A glimpse at Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) closed at 12.89 up 14.27% from its previous closing price of $11.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 443421 shares were traded. INSE reached its highest trading level at $12.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.76.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $18.

On June 01, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.B. Riley Securities initiated its Buy rating on June 01, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Chambrello Michael R. bought 10,070 shares for $9.93 per share. The transaction valued at 99,995 led to the insider holds 10,070 shares of the business.

Chambrello Michael R. bought 10,000 shares of INSE for $99,100 on May 24. The Director now owns 18,226 shares after completing the transaction at $9.91 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, INSE now has a Market Capitalization of 287.74M and an Enterprise Value of 561.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.79.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for INSE is 1.57, which has changed by 11.22% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, INSE has reached a high of $15.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, INSE has traded an average of 253.69K shares per day and 195.31k over the past ten days. A total of 26.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.09M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.90% stake in the company. Shares short for INSE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 595.57k with a Short Ratio of 2.64, compared to 186.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.21% and a Short% of Float of 2.71%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.33 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.82 and $0.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.64. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.18 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $72.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $77M to a low estimate of $69.88M. As of the current estimate, Inspired Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.48M, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $67.57M, an increase of 0.90% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.01M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INSE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $279M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $258.93M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $268.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $208.9M, up 28.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $282.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $289.5M and the low estimate is $274.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.