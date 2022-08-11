A glimpse at Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s potential climb to old highs

In the latest session, Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: PRLD) closed at 7.97 up 22.43% from its previous closing price of $6.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 181874 shares were traded. PRLD reached its highest trading level at $7.98 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.55.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.80 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 29, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On March 15, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $10.

Barclays Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on February 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $20 to $12.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chardonnet Laurent bought 10,000 shares for $4.23 per share. The transaction valued at 42,300 led to the insider holds 24,500 shares of the business.

Morosini Deborah sold 28,751 shares of PRLD for $373,763 on Dec 15. The EVP, Chief of Clinical Affairs now owns 444 shares after completing the transaction at $13.00 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Combs Andrew, who serves as the EVP, Head of Chemistry of the company, bought 4,000 shares for $11.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,400 and bolstered with 268,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRLD now has a Market Capitalization of 261.37M and an Enterprise Value of -2.57M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRLD has reached a high of $43.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.80.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRLD has traded an average of 174.77K shares per day and 106.72k over the past ten days. A total of 47.07M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.15M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PRLD as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 16.13, compared to 3.02M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.91% and a Short% of Float of 42.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.