A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)

After closing at $0.40 in the most recent trading day, Muscle Maker Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) closed at 0.44, up 11.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0453 from its previous closing price. On the day, 303864 shares were traded. GRIL reached its highest trading level at $0.4440 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3870.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GRIL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when Roper Michael John bought 10,000 shares for $0.52 per share. The transaction valued at 5,200 led to the insider holds 130,000 shares of the business.

Infante Aimee bought 1,500 shares of GRIL for $750 on Mar 25. The Chief Marketing Officer now owns 4,102 shares after completing the transaction at $0.50 per share. On Mar 25, another insider, Miller Kenneth Eugene, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, bought 1,800 shares for $0.51 each. As a result, the insider paid 909 and bolstered with 33,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRIL has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3730, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6140.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 252.37K shares per day over the past 3-months and 187.1k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 27.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.64M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for GRIL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 111.7k with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 363.49k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.39% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.