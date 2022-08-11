An investigation into Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s technical aspects

The price of Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) closed at 0.78 in the last session, up 12.02% from day before closing price of $0.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0837 from its previous closing price. On the day, 423360 shares were traded. FLGC reached its highest trading level at $0.7800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7050.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FLGC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 13, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On June 23, 2021, MKM Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLGC has reached a high of $21.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7219, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7689.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FLGC traded on average about 796.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 619.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 64.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.68M. Insiders hold about 12.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FLGC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.3M with a Short Ratio of 1.77, compared to 1.56M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.69% and a Short% of Float of 1.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.04 and $-0.02.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.3M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.7M and the low estimate is $37.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 393.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.