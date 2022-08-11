Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS): Selected Notes

The closing price of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) was 4.90 for the day, up 12.13% from the previous closing price of $4.37. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 446024 shares were traded. AKTS reached its highest trading level at $4.9304 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.5200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AKTS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on February 02, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $20 from $18 previously.

On January 15, 2021, Craig Hallum reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $18.

Northland Capital Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 18, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $7.40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 18 when Aichele David sold 2,313 shares for $3.68 per share. The transaction valued at 8,512 led to the insider holds 189,497 shares of the business.

Denbaars Steven sold 7,000 shares of AKTS for $31,360 on Jun 06. The Director now owns 250,545 shares after completing the transaction at $4.48 per share. On Apr 08, another insider, Aichele David, who serves as the EVP of Business Development of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $5.93 each. As a result, the insider received 29,650 and left with 191,810 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKTS has reached a high of $10.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9630, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.5138.

Shares Statistics:

AKTS traded an average of 420.27K shares per day over the past three months and 258.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.60M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AKTS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.97M with a Short Ratio of 13.67, compared to 5.87M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.66% and a Short% of Float of 11.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.15 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.12 and low estimates of $-0.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.87 and $-0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.87. EPS for the following year is $-0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.25M to a low estimate of $6.1M. As of the current estimate, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16M, an estimated increase of 186.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.77M, an increase of 286.60% over than the figure of $186.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8.08M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKTS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.24M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.31M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.62M, up 146.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $45.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $51M and the low estimate is $39.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 177.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.