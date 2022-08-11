Are analysts optimistic about Castle Biosciences Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSTL) stock?

Castle Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CSTL) closed the day trading at 34.32 up 12.01% from the previous closing price of $30.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.68 from its previous closing price. On the day, 362035 shares were traded. CSTL reached its highest trading level at $34.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CSTL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.50 and its Current Ratio is at 8.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on January 07, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On April 30, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $94.

On November 10, 2020, KeyBanc Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $70.KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated its Overweight rating on November 10, 2020, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 4,873 shares for $30.73 per share. The transaction valued at 149,771 led to the insider holds 29,817 shares of the business.

MAETZOLD DEREK J sold 3,477 shares of CSTL for $106,865 on Aug 04. The Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer now owns 325,184 shares after completing the transaction at $30.73 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, MAETZOLD DEREK J, who serves as the Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer of the company, sold 58 shares for $30.03 each. As a result, the insider received 1,742 and left with 30,166 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSTL has reached a high of $78.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.57.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CSTL traded about 320.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CSTL traded about 240.48k shares per day. A total of 25.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.77M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CSTL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 4.52, compared to 1.31M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.98% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.52 and a low estimate of $-0.89, while EPS last year was $-0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.8, with high estimates of $-0.57 and low estimates of $-0.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.65 and $-3.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.33. EPS for the following year is $-2.93, with 7 analysts recommending between $-2.05 and $-4.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CSTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $121M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $118.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $120.24M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.08M, up 27.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $156.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167.55M and the low estimate is $148.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.