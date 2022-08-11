As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (GIFI) offers stability

The closing price of Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFI) was 3.98 for the day, up 22.46% from the previous closing price of $3.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.7300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 227073 shares were traded. GIFI reached its highest trading level at $4.0027 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4464.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GIFI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 28, 2013, Howard Weil Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform but kept the price unchanged to $29.

Howard Weil reiterated its Sector Perform rating for the stock on April 29, 2013, while the target price for the stock was revised from $27 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GIFI now has a Market Capitalization of 50.01M and an Enterprise Value of -4.83M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.05 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GIFI is 0.78, which has changed by -13.48% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GIFI has reached a high of $4.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2934, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7506.

Shares Statistics:

GIFI traded an average of 42.90K shares per day over the past three months and 45.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.94M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GIFI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 56.01k with a Short Ratio of 1.31, compared to 61.71k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.35% and a Short% of Float of 0.42%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $-0.26 and low estimates of $-0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.14 and $-1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.14. EPS for the following year is $-0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GIFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.65M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.45M, down -6.20% from the average estimate.