As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, ShotSpotter Inc. (SSTI) offers stability

The closing price of ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI) was 37.89 for the day, up 14.30% from the previous closing price of $33.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 145805 shares were traded. SSTI reached its highest trading level at $38.14 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSTI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 51.39 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 111.54. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Davis Regan sold 89 shares for $29.75 per share. The transaction valued at 2,648 led to the insider holds 11,895 shares of the business.

Golzadeh Nasim sold 202 shares of SSTI for $5,961 on Jun 10. The now owns 37,152 shares after completing the transaction at $29.51 per share. On Jun 10, another insider, Klepper Robert Samuel, who serves as the SVP Marketing and Products of the company, sold 200 shares for $30.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,002 and left with 41,608 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSTI now has a Market Capitalization of 402.86M and an Enterprise Value of 398.14M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 112.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SSTI is 1.32, which has changed by -10.21% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SSTI has reached a high of $45.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.90.

Shares Statistics:

SSTI traded an average of 35.92K shares per day over the past three months and 41.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 7.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.30% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 299.83k with a Short Ratio of 8.36, compared to 317.21k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.47% and a Short% of Float of 4.03%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.06, while EPS last year was $-0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.05 and $-0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $82.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.81M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $82.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.16M, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $94.46M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.61M and the low estimate is $91.18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.