Considering CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CASI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $2.50 in the most recent trading day, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) closed at 3.01, up 20.40%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 334077 shares were traded. CASI reached its highest trading level at $3.0168 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4845.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CASI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on May 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On April 26, 2021, Mizuho started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $3.80.

On October 23, 2020, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $5.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on October 23, 2020, with a $5 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when He Wei-Wu bought 50,000 shares for $3.18 per share. The transaction valued at 159,000 led to the insider holds 644,553 shares of the business.

He Wei-Wu bought 2,096 shares of CASI for $6,414 on Jun 14. The Chairman and CEO now owns 594,553 shares after completing the transaction at $3.06 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, He Wei-Wu, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 36,058 shares for $2.97 each. As a result, the insider paid 107,092 and bolstered with 592,457 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CASI now has a Market Capitalization of 32.79M and an Enterprise Value of -2.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CASI is 0.63, which has changed by -74.05% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CASI has reached a high of $17.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.4103.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 103.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 219.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.16M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CASI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 180.12k with a Short Ratio of 1.41, compared to 164.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.32% and a Short% of Float of 1.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.6 and a low estimate of $-0.7, while EPS last year was $-0.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.56, with high estimates of $-0.5 and low estimates of $-0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-2.1 and $-2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.2. EPS for the following year is $-1.51, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.7 and $-2.4.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $7.87M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $9.3M to a low estimate of $6.1M. As of the current estimate, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.16M, an estimated increase of 9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.33M, an increase of 27.30% over than the figure of $9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $11.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $42.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $38.45M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.17M, up 33.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $88.4M and the low estimate is $47.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 68.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.