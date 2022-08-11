Considering Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (GLSI) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $8.68 in the most recent trading day, Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) closed at 9.88, up 13.82%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 122199 shares were traded. GLSI reached its highest trading level at $9.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GLSI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 81.90 and its Current Ratio is at 81.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 01, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 24 when Patel Snehal bought 6,465 shares for $9.13 per share. The transaction valued at 59,025 led to the insider holds 2,712,886 shares of the business.

Patel Snehal bought 22,535 shares of GLSI for $205,745 on Jun 24. The CEO and CFO now owns 2,706,421 shares after completing the transaction at $9.13 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Patel Snehal, who serves as the CEO and CFO of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $7.13 each. As a result, the insider paid 57,040 and bolstered with 2,683,886 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLSI now has a Market Capitalization of 110.89M and an Enterprise Value of 91.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLSI has reached a high of $48.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.79.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 319.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 70.85k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 13.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.14M. Insiders hold about 23.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GLSI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 297.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.93, compared to 261.84k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 9.52%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.71 and $-0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.71. EPS for the following year is $-0.67, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.67 and $-0.67.