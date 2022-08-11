CUE (Cue Biopharma Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.23, up 14.54% from its previous closing price of $2.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 300800 shares were traded. CUE reached its highest trading level at $3.2450 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CUE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on January 13, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On January 03, 2022, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.

On November 24, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on November 24, 2020, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Morich Frank bought 28,000 shares for $3.75 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 28,000 shares of the business.

Fletcher Aaron G.L. bought 55,000 shares of CUE for $183,700 on May 24. The Director now owns 940,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.34 per share. On May 23, another insider, Fletcher Aaron G.L., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 150,000 shares for $3.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 528,000 and bolstered with 885,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CUE now has a Market Capitalization of 107.53M and an Enterprise Value of 59.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.11 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.24.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CUE is 1.72, which has changed by -71.64% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CUE has reached a high of $18.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9748, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.8807.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CUE traded 393.91K shares on average per day over the past three months and 204.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.48M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CUE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.19M with a Short Ratio of 5.54, compared to 3.58M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.18% and a Short% of Float of 6.53%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.36 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.29 and $-1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.54. EPS for the following year is $-1.53, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.3 and $-1.77.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13M. It ranges from a high estimate of $2M to a low estimate of $290k. As of the current estimate, Cue Biopharma Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86M, an estimated decrease of -39.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.66M, a decrease of -31.40% over than the figure of $-39.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CUE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.94M, down -41.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12M and the low estimate is $4.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.