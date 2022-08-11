I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX).

After closing at $1.80 in the most recent trading day, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) closed at 2.06, up 14.44%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 483323 shares were traded. AXDX reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8114.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AXDX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on August 07, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $20.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 22 when Phillips Jack sold 28,198 shares for $0.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,660 led to the insider holds 242,035 shares of the business.

REICHLING STEVEN sold 29,915 shares of AXDX for $29,317 on Apr 28. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 62,493 shares after completing the transaction at $0.98 per share. On Apr 28, another insider, Phillips Jack, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 83,708 shares for $0.98 each. As a result, the insider received 82,034 and left with 208,073 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXDX now has a Market Capitalization of 142.99M and an Enterprise Value of 211.58M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 12.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.01.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AXDX is 1.49, which has changed by -68.36% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AXDX has reached a high of $7.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6500.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 417.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 67.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.03M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AXDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 5.14M with a Short Ratio of 5.14, compared to 6.73M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.48% and a Short% of Float of 10.03%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.28 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.04. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.42.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3M to a low estimate of $3M. As of the current estimate, Accelerate Diagnostics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.07M, an estimated decrease of -2.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXDX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.78M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.4M and the low estimate is $15.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 25.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.