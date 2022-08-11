I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LiveVox Holdings Inc. (LVOX).

After closing at $1.97 in the most recent trading day, LiveVox Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) closed at 2.51, up 27.41%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.5400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 403366 shares were traded. LVOX reached its highest trading level at $2.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LVOX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $6.

On December 15, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on December 15, 2021, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when CLEVENGER S GREGORY bought 10,000 shares for $2.71 per share. The transaction valued at 27,128 led to the insider holds 342,500 shares of the business.

GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, IN bought 129,083 shares of LVOX for $615,700 on Dec 16. The 10% Owner now owns 72,052,784 shares after completing the transaction at $4.77 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, IN, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 253,000 shares for $4.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,252,198 and bolstered with 71,923,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LVOX now has a Market Capitalization of 198.18M and an Enterprise Value of 178.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.76.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LVOX is 0.15, which has changed by -61.68% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LVOX has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7728, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6114.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 195.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 170.99k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 91.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.04M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LVOX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 554.47k with a Short Ratio of 2.84, compared to 569.23k on Jun 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.02 and a low estimate of $-0.08, while EPS last year was $-0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $-0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.17 and $-0.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.25. EPS for the following year is $-0.07, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.03 and $-0.3.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $35.61M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $37.2M to a low estimate of $35M. As of the current estimate, LiveVox Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $29.58M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.88M, an increase of 18.90% less than the figure of $20.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $37.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LVOX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $140.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.23M, up 16.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $169.8M and the low estimate is $159.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.