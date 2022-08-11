In spite of Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s (NYSE:SGHC) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE: SGHC) closed at 5.66 up 12.08% from its previous closing price of $5.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 283892 shares were traded. SGHC reached its highest trading level at $5.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.12.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Super Group (SGHC) Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 22, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

On March 14, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 14, 2022, with a $11 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 25.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SGHC has reached a high of $12.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SGHC has traded an average of 330.41K shares per day and 248.94k over the past ten days. A total of 488.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.00M. Shares short for SGHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.1M with a Short Ratio of 6.06, compared to 2.12M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 1.57%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.47 and $0.47 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.47. EPS for the following year is $-0.02, with 3 analysts recommending between $0 and $-0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.45B and the low estimate is $1.37B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.