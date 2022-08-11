In the case of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE), what’s next?

The closing price of Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) was 1.66 for the day, up 11.41% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 423325 shares were traded. GENE reached its highest trading level at $1.7492 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GENE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.00 and its Current Ratio is at 6.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GENE has reached a high of $3.58, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3532, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.8338.

Shares Statistics:

GENE traded an average of 70.69K shares per day over the past three months and 110.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.40M. Insiders hold about 86.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.90% stake in the company. Shares short for GENE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 47.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.57, compared to 70.84k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.