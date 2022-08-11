In What Direction Will HyreCar Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Goes From Here?

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) closed the day trading at 0.98 up 12.26% from the previous closing price of $0.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 315968 shares were traded. HYRE reached its highest trading level at $0.9997 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9003.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of HYRE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Ladenburg Thalmann on November 10, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10.50 from $15 previously.

On August 11, 2021, Ladenburg Thalmann Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $14 to $15.

On July 22, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $25.DA Davidson initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $25 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 22 when Furnari Michael sold 79,174 shares for $17.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,395,838 led to the insider holds 444,885 shares of the business.

Furnari Joseph sold 79,174 shares of HYRE for $1,395,838 on Jul 22. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 468,185 shares after completing the transaction at $17.63 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Allan Brian, who serves as the President of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $5.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,000 and bolstered with 112,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 14.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYRE has reached a high of $19.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8025, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8676.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, HYRE traded about 316.51K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, HYRE traded about 211.77k shares per day. A total of 21.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.87M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.30% stake in the company. Shares short for HYRE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.12M with a Short Ratio of 6.31, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.71% and a Short% of Float of 11.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.28, while EPS last year was $-0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.23, with high estimates of $-0.21 and low estimates of $-0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.87 and $-0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.92. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.4 and $-0.89.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $10.46M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.52M to a low estimate of $10.4M. As of the current estimate, HyreCar Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.94M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.68M, an increase of 17.60% over than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.2M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HYRE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $45.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $43.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $44.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $35.72M, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $76.17M and the low estimate is $55M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 39.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.