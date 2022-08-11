Invest in Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) closed at 17.13 in the last session, up 14.20% from day before closing price of $15.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 447549 shares were traded. OLK reached its highest trading level at $17.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.25.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 6.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on April 19, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On April 19, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $42.Goldman initiated its Neutral rating on April 19, 2021, with a $42 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.82B and an Enterprise Value of 1.70B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.37 whereas that against EBITDA is -56.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLK has reached a high of $35.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLK traded on average about 226.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 182.39k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 119.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.68M. Insiders hold about 69.81% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.90% stake in the company. Shares short for OLK as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.39M with a Short Ratio of 19.49, compared to 4.14M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.17, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.35. EPS for the following year is $-0.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.01 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $26.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $27.31M to a low estimate of $26.39M. As of the current estimate, Olink Holding AB (publ)’s year-ago sales were $16.4M, an estimated increase of 63.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $142.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $140.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $141.61M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $94.97M, up 49.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $203.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $204.47M and the low estimate is $202.76M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.