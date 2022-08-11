Invest in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TNGX) closed at 4.97 in the last session, up 22.41% from day before closing price of $4.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.9100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 247201 shares were traded. TNGX reached its highest trading level at $5.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TNGX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.70 and its Current Ratio is at 11.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, SVB Leerink on September 20, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNGX now has a Market Capitalization of 362.14M and an Enterprise Value of -86.67M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.38 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNGX has reached a high of $18.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.7092, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.9552.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TNGX traded on average about 415.16K shares per day over the past 3-months and 300.46k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 87.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.68M. Insiders hold about 15.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TNGX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 3.90, compared to 1.83M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.84% and a Short% of Float of 3.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $5.56M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.12M to a low estimate of $4.31M. As of the current estimate, Tango Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.32M, an estimated decrease of -12.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.2M, a decrease of -9.00% over than the figure of $-12.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.12M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.87M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNGX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.13M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.25M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.04M, down -40.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $24.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34M and the low estimate is $18M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.