Investing in Enfusion Inc. (ENFN) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Enfusion Inc.’s stock clocked out at 14.94, up 13.61% from its previous closing price of $13.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.79 from its previous closing price. On the day, 376259 shares were traded. ENFN reached its highest trading level at $16.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENFN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 15, 2021, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

On November 15, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $26.Piper Sandler initiated its Overweight rating on November 15, 2021, with a $26 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 25 when Luo Roy bought 1,261,594 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 21,447,098 led to the insider holds 722,707 shares of the business.

ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L bought 722,707 shares of ENFN for $12,286,019 on Oct 25. The 10% Owner now owns 722,707 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share. On Oct 25, another insider, ICONIQ Strategic Partners V, L, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 538,887 shares for $17.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,161,079 and bolstered with 538,887 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Enfusion’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 77.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 30.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENFN has reached a high of $23.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENFN traded 315.11K shares on average per day over the past three months and 118.7k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 113.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.00M. Shares short for ENFN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.63, compared to 2.22M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.45% and a Short% of Float of 8.94%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.1 and $0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.19, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.25 and $0.13.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENFN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $151.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $149.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $111.7M, up 34.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $193.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $201.4M and the low estimate is $188.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.