Investing in Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Homology Medicines Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.86, up 16.73% from its previous closing price of $2.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 328770 shares were traded. FIXX reached its highest trading level at $2.9400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIXX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.60 and its Current Ratio is at 12.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 22, 2022, Reiterated its Neutral rating but revised its target price to $29 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Cohn Gabriel sold 1,661 shares for $3.78 per share. The transaction valued at 6,279 led to the insider holds 2,629 shares of the business.

Seymour Albert sold 1,661 shares of FIXX for $6,279 on Jan 05. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 131,646 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kelly Timothy P, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,406 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider received 5,315 and left with 2,224 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIXX now has a Market Capitalization of 149.78M and an Enterprise Value of -82.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 28.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -15.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.65.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIXX is -0.38, which has changed by -58.25% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIXX has reached a high of $8.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.1946.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIXX traded 386.88K shares on average per day over the past three months and 243.06k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.14M. Insiders hold about 9.15% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FIXX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 3.00, compared to 2.37M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 8 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.4 and a low estimate of $-0.65, while EPS last year was $-0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.53, with high estimates of $-0.39 and low estimates of $-0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $-0.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.02. EPS for the following year is $-1.99, with 9 analysts recommending between $-1.4 and $-2.4.