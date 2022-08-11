Is Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) closed at 17.47 in the last session, up 12.35% from day before closing price of $15.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 227748 shares were traded. NUVL reached its highest trading level at $18.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.51.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NUVL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.80 and its Current Ratio is at 33.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on June 24, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 19 when Noci Darlene sold 318 shares for $17.02 per share. The transaction valued at 5,412 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Noci Darlene sold 100 shares of NUVL for $1,707 on Jul 18. The Chief Development Officer now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $17.07 per share. On Jul 15, another insider, Noci Darlene, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 3,782 shares for $17.29 each. As a result, the insider received 65,379 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUVL has reached a high of $40.82, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.55.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NUVL traded on average about 186.01K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 48.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.95M. Shares short for NUVL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.9M with a Short Ratio of 20.38, compared to 4.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.07% and a Short% of Float of 67.60%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.39 and a low estimate of $-0.44, while EPS last year was $-3.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.46, with high estimates of $-0.43 and low estimates of $-0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.65 and $-1.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.76. EPS for the following year is $-2.25, with 4 analysts recommending between $-1.95 and $-2.52.