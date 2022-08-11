Is this a Prime Time To acquire Rafael Holdings Inc. (RFL) stock

The price of Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RFL) closed at 2.07 in the last session, up 13.74% from day before closing price of $1.82. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129176 shares were traded. RFL reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RFL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when JONAS HOWARD S bought 3,225,806 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 5,999,999 led to the insider holds 3,338,367 shares of the business.

JONAS HOWARD S bought 112,561 shares of RFL for $5,056,240 on Aug 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 112,561 shares after completing the transaction at $44.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RFL has reached a high of $54.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0178, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.9780.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RFL traded on average about 171.30K shares per day over the past 3-months and 160.67k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 19.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.93M. Insiders hold about 18.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 563.65k with a Short Ratio of 3.20, compared to 896.85k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.71% and a Short% of Float of 2.95%.