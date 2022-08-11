Is this a Prime Time To acquire Urban One Inc. (UONE) stock

The price of Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) closed at 6.13 in the last session, up 18.11% from day before closing price of $5.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.94 from its previous closing price. On the day, 230918 shares were traded. UONE reached its highest trading level at $6.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UONE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when JONES TERRY L sold 67,401 shares for $6.06 per share. The transaction valued at 408,450 led to the insider holds 271,162 shares of the business.

JONES TERRY L sold 62,719 shares of UONE for $380,704 on May 25. The Director now owns 338,563 shares after completing the transaction at $6.07 per share. On May 11, another insider, ARMSTRONG D GEOFFREY, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,120 shares for $6.05 each. As a result, the insider received 182,375 and left with 178,421 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UONE now has a Market Capitalization of 221.84M and an Enterprise Value of 933.80M. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UONE has reached a high of $13.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UONE traded on average about 454.18K shares per day over the past 3-months and 124.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 17.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 15.82% stake in the company. Shares short for UONE as of Jul 28, 2022 were 353.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.78, compared to 403.42k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.17%.