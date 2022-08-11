It’s a good day to be an ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (CLPT) shareholder

In the latest session, ClearPoint Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: CLPT) closed at 16.49 up 13.57% from its previous closing price of $14.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 411151 shares were traded. CLPT reached its highest trading level at $16.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.13.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 18, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On July 17, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.B. Riley FBR initiated its Buy rating on July 17, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL sold 10,000 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 168,800 led to the insider holds 221,787 shares of the business.

BURNETT JOSEPH MICHAEL sold 9,637 shares of CLPT for $173,273 on Sep 21. The CEO and President now owns 231,787 shares after completing the transaction at $17.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 22.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLPT has reached a high of $22.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.35.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLPT has traded an average of 207.59K shares per day and 117.68k over the past ten days. A total of 23.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.56M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CLPT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 6.03, compared to 1.86M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.46% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.19, while EPS last year was $-0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.18, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.72 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.73. EPS for the following year is $-0.64, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.62 and $-0.66.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.16M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, ClearPoint Neuro Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.41M, an estimated increase of 48.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.4M, an increase of 18.10% less than the figure of $48.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.51M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.3M, up 29.90% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.69M and the low estimate is $26M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.