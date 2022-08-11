It’s an appealing income play to consider Alta Equipment Group Inc. (ALTG)

After closing at $11.34 in the most recent trading day, Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) closed at 13.21, up 16.49%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210456 shares were traded. ALTG reached its highest trading level at $13.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALTG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 270.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on January 04, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $22 from $21 previously.

On May 14, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $12.50 to $16.

On April 07, 2020, Dougherty & Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.50.Dougherty & Company initiated its Buy rating on April 07, 2020, with a $8.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 26 when B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares for $10.50 per share. The transaction valued at 30,828 led to the insider holds 2,021,134 shares of the business.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 808 shares of ALTG for $8,484 on Jul 21. The 10% Owner now owns 2,018,198 shares after completing the transaction at $10.50 per share. On Jul 19, another insider, B. Riley Financial, Inc., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 43 shares for $10.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 436 and bolstered with 2,017,390 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALTG now has a Market Capitalization of 367.38M and an Enterprise Value of 1.09B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALTG is 1.80, which has changed by -2.87% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALTG has reached a high of $17.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 75.02K shares per day over the past 3-months and 58.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 32.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.41M. Insiders hold about 21.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ALTG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 309.41k with a Short Ratio of 3.44, compared to 289.42k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.48%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, ALTG’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.23 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.14 and a low estimate of $-0.02, while EPS last year was $-0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.35 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.55 and $-0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.18. EPS for the following year is $0.33, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.83 and $0.07.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $374.65M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $380.2M to a low estimate of $369.11M. As of the current estimate, Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $286.56M, an estimated increase of 30.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.7M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $30.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $413.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $387.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALTG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.46B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.21B, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.43B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.