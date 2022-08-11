It’s an appealing income play to consider EZFill Holdings Inc. (EZFL)

After closing at $0.81 in the most recent trading day, EZFill Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EZFL) closed at 0.92, up 13.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1101 from its previous closing price. On the day, 249463 shares were traded. EZFL reached its highest trading level at $0.9200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8051.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of EZFL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 22.70 and its Current Ratio is at 22.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Reyes Luis Alejandro bought 2,400 shares for $0.41 per share. The transaction valued at 988 led to the insider holds 36,163 shares of the business.

Reyes Luis Alejandro sold 2,400 shares of EZFL for $960 on May 26. The Director now owns 33,763 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Dec 03, another insider, LEVINE JACK, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 18,000 shares for $2.18 each. As a result, the insider paid 39,240 and bolstered with 113,803 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EZFL has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6362, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2465.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 80.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 51.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 26.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EZFL as of Jul 14, 2022 were 136.02k with a Short Ratio of 1.59, compared to 113.09k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.07%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.15, with high estimates of $-0.15 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.56 and $-0.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.56. EPS for the following year is $-0.38, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EZFL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.23M, up 146.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $52.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $52.9M and the low estimate is $52.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 197.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.