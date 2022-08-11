It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) stock

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) closed the day trading at 0.73 up 18.07% from the previous closing price of $0.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1117 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330640 shares were traded. BSGM reached its highest trading level at $0.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5901.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BSGM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on March 30, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when LONDONER KENNETH L bought 9,300 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 10,695 led to the insider holds 1,712,788 shares of the business.

LONDONER KENNETH L bought 8,744 shares of BSGM for $9,601 on May 24. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,703,488 shares after completing the transaction at $1.10 per share. On May 23, another insider, LONDONER KENNETH L, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 11,850 shares for $1.14 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,539 and bolstered with 1,694,744 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BSGM now has a Market Capitalization of 27.18M and an Enterprise Value of 19.19M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 109.31 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 57.96 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.59.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BSGM is 1.64, which has changed by -77.40% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BSGM has reached a high of $4.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7079, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5514.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BSGM traded about 301.83K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BSGM traded about 144.56k shares per day. A total of 36.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.31M. Insiders hold about 4.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BSGM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 6.00, compared to 1.95M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 4.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.21, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.66 and $-0.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.75. EPS for the following year is $-0.57, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.38 and $-0.77.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k, an increase of 66.70% over than the figure of $-71.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $170k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BSGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441k, up 226.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.6M and the low estimate is $2.93M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 439.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.