It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With United Insurance Holdings Corp. (UIHC) stock

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UIHC) closed the day trading at 1.16 up 13.73% from the previous closing price of $1.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 272347 shares were traded. UIHC reached its highest trading level at $1.2300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0923.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UIHC, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2020, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight but kept the price unchanged to $12.50.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on May 08, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $17.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when POITEVINT ALEC II bought 45,000 shares for $1.69 per share. The transaction valued at 76,050 led to the insider holds 90,000 shares of the business.

POITEVINT ALEC II bought 41,650 shares of UIHC for $69,143 on May 16. The Director now owns 70,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.66 per share. On May 13, another insider, POITEVINT ALEC II, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 4,984 shares for $1.77 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,811 and bolstered with 625,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UIHC has reached a high of $5.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4578, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0441.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UIHC traded about 211.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UIHC traded about 207.99k shares per day. A total of 42.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.41M. Insiders hold about 11.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 24.20% stake in the company. Shares short for UIHC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 260.24k with a Short Ratio of 1.23, compared to 907.09k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 1.34%.

Dividends & Splits

UIHC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.24, up from 0.24 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 23.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 21.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.38.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.26, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of $-0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.55 and $-1.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.27. EPS for the following year is $-0.17, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.5 and $-0.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $108.64M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108.64M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, United Insurance Holdings Corp.’s year-ago sales were $180.98M, an estimated decrease of -40.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $123.44M, a decrease of -19.50% over than the figure of $-40.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $123.44M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.44M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UIHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $452.19M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $452.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $452.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $589.76M, down -23.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $488.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $488.5M and the low estimate is $488.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.