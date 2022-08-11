Marpai Inc. (MRAI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Marpai Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) closed the day trading at 1.01 up 14.63% from the previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1289 from its previous closing price. On the day, 199821 shares were traded. MRAI reached its highest trading level at $1.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRAI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when Gonzalez Edmundo bought 7,999 shares for $1.49 per share. The transaction valued at 11,924 led to the insider holds 859,079 shares of the business.

Gonzalez Edmundo bought 2,001 shares of MRAI for $3,052 on May 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 851,080 shares after completing the transaction at $1.53 per share. On May 20, another insider, EITAN YARON, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 32,274 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 52,826 and bolstered with 759,816 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRAI now has a Market Capitalization of 18.68M and an Enterprise Value of 6.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRAI has reached a high of $6.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0136, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3290.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRAI traded about 98.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRAI traded about 271.61k shares per day. A total of 19.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.15M. Insiders hold about 14.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MRAI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 98.14k with a Short Ratio of 1.00, compared to 119.34k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.48% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRAI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.23M, up 56.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.23M and the low estimate is $29.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.