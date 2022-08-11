SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After closing at $14.95 in the most recent trading day, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT) closed at 16.77, up 12.17%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 423361 shares were traded. SKYT reached its highest trading level at $17.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.32.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SKYT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Craig Hallum on April 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On August 05, 2021, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $27 to $23.

On July 16, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $40.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 16, 2021, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Daniel Amanda sold 657 shares for $7.85 per share. The transaction valued at 5,157 led to the insider holds 36,917 shares of the business.

SONDERMAN THOMAS sold 9,192 shares of SKYT for $52,780 on May 09. The President & CEO now owns 538,536 shares after completing the transaction at $5.74 per share. On May 09, another insider, Manko Steve, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 1,811 shares for $5.74 each. As a result, the insider received 10,392 and left with 475,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has reached a high of $36.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.20.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 282.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 525.71k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 39.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.17M. Insiders hold about 8.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SKYT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 7.51, compared to 1.94M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.57% and a Short% of Float of 15.50%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.17 and a low estimate of $-0.34, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.22, with high estimates of $-0.14 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-1.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.95. EPS for the following year is $-0.24, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.14 and $-0.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SKYT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $202.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $193.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $198.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $162.85M, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $244.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250M and the low estimate is $237.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.