The name The Real Brokerage Inc. (REAX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ: REAX) closed at 1.82 up 13.75% from its previous closing price of $1.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182925 shares were traded. REAX reached its highest trading level at $1.9000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Real Brokerage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.81. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REAX has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4523, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3060.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, REAX has traded an average of 59.05K shares per day and 68.68k over the past ten days. A total of 174.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 144.89M. Insiders hold about 18.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.55% stake in the company. Shares short for REAX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 284.32k with a Short Ratio of 4.81, compared to 291.87k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.02, with high estimates of $-0.02 and low estimates of $-0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.09 and $-0.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.09. EPS for the following year is $-0.06, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.06 and $-0.06.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $163.35M and the low estimate is $163.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 70.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.