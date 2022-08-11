The name Vertex Inc. (VERX) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, Vertex Inc. (NASDAQ: VERX) closed at 13.96 up 18.41% from its previous closing price of $11.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 206845 shares were traded. VERX reached its highest trading level at $14.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.98.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Vertex Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.72 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 37.48. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BMO Capital Markets on February 01, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On October 04, 2021, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $24 to $20.

On August 24, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on August 24, 2021, with a $27 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 29 when Westphal Jeffery sold 5,000,000 shares for $7.35 per share. The transaction valued at 36,750,000 led to the insider holds 11,300,000 shares of the business.

Westphal Jeffery sold 1,987 shares of VERX for $22,090 on Jul 12. The 10% Owner now owns 1,345,950 shares after completing the transaction at $11.12 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Westphal Jeffery, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 69,562 shares for $11.36 each. As a result, the insider received 790,294 and left with 1,347,937 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VERX now has a Market Capitalization of 1.76B and an Enterprise Value of 1.74B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 39.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VERX has reached a high of $22.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VERX has traded an average of 114.54K shares per day and 97.97k over the past ten days. A total of 149.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VERX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 651.47k with a Short Ratio of 5.56, compared to 565.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $122.93M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $123.86M to a low estimate of $122M. As of the current estimate, Vertex Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.72M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $125.37M, an increase of 12.30% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $126.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $124.1M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VERX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $484M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $479.79M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $481.87M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $425.55M, up 13.20% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.07M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $565M and the low estimate is $537.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.