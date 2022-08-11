There is a good chance Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $1.57 in the most recent trading day, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI) closed at 1.77, up 12.74%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 179707 shares were traded. RMTI reached its highest trading level at $1.8500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5400.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of RMTI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Jaffray on June 24, 2019, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On May 13, 2019, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RMTI has reached a high of $8.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4060, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.5436.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 93.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 125.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 8.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.46M. Insiders hold about 7.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RMTI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 196.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.68, compared to 276.35k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.09% and a Short% of Float of 2.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.81 and a low estimate of $-0.81, while EPS last year was $-0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.89, with high estimates of $-0.89 and low estimates of $-0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.48 and $-3.48 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-3.48. EPS for the following year is $-3.92, with 1 analysts recommending between $-3.92 and $-3.92.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $16.8M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.8M to a low estimate of $16.8M. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Medical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $15.14M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.2M, an increase of 7.60% less than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.2M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RMTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $68.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $68.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $68.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $61.93M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $71.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.1M and the low estimate is $71.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.