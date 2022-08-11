There Is Still Room For AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATY) closed the day trading at 3.00 up 20.97% from the previous closing price of $2.48. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117807 shares were traded. ATY reached its highest trading level at $3.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5200.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ATY, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 06, 2021, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.Needham initiated its Buy rating on July 06, 2021, with a $14 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATY now has a Market Capitalization of 156.93M and an Enterprise Value of 87.51M. As of this moment, AcuityAds’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATY has reached a high of $9.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4511, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0546.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ATY traded about 65.68K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ATY traded about 35.28k shares per day. A total of 60.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.19M. Insiders hold about 13.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.82% stake in the company. Shares short for ATY as of Jul 14, 2022 were 488.67k with a Short Ratio of 7.44, compared to 564.03k on Jun 14, 2022.