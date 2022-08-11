There Is Still Room For Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (XIN) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Xinyuan Real Estate Co. Ltd. (NYSE: XIN) closed the day trading at 0.56 up 14.06% from the previous closing price of $0.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0689 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107209 shares were traded. XIN reached its highest trading level at $0.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XIN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 9.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on May 28, 2010, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On November 10, 2009, Roth Capital Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $6 to $8.

Roth Capital Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 30, 2009, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $3.50 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XIN now has a Market Capitalization of 26.41M and an Enterprise Value of 1.86B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XIN is 1.16, which has changed by -72.28% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.62% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XIN has reached a high of $2.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7796, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8608.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XIN traded about 84.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XIN traded about 238.99k shares per day. A total of 56.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.88M. Shares short for XIN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 47.08k with a Short Ratio of 0.56, compared to 69.92k on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

XIN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.10, up from 0.00 a year ago.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.85B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.85B and the low estimate is $2.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.